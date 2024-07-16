Man Accused Of Shooting Wife, Sons And In-Laws In Family Massacre

A man was charged last week with fatally shooting his wife, in-laws and two young sons in their San Francisco Bay Area home, police said.

Shane Killian, 54, was charged with multiple felonies, including five counts of murder, plus illegal possession of weapons, the Alameda County District Attorney announced on Friday.

The adult victims were identified by Fox affiliate KTVU as Killian’s wife, Brenda Natali Morales, and her parents, Miguel Carcamo and Marta Elena Morales.

Killian’s 6-year-old son, William, also died following the incident and was identified in a GoFundMe launched by Morales’ cousin.

William’s 1-year-old brother, Wesley, was critically injured in the shooting and died of his injuries on Monday, according to according to a statement by city officials.

Brenda Natali and her two sons via GoFundMe Facebook / GoFundMe

Alameda city police received a call from a neighbor who reported the shooting, Alameda Police Chief Nishant Joshi said during a press conference on Thursday. As officers entered the home, they were met by Killian at the front door, Joshi said.

“He did not resist,” Joshi said. “I think he was surprised our officers got there fairly quickly.”

Inside the home, responding officers found his family members suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Joshi. Killian was taken into custody.

Authorities did not immediately release any potential motive, but Joshi said police “have some idea of what happened.”

“This is a tragic and sad incident,” Joshi said, adding, “These are the actions of a coward.”

Court records obtained by KTVU say police recovered two firearms from the scene believed to have been used in the shooting: an AR-type rifle and a semiautomatic pistol.

Killian is scheduled to be arraigned on July 22. The public defender assigned to Killian’s case declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost.

“This is really harmful to us — hurtful I should say,” Alameda Little League President Ron Matthews, whose team played with William, told KTVU. “Their innocence, especially at the age of 6, is clear. They’re innocent, and for this to happen to such innocents, and even a 1-year-old baby.”

Natali’s surviving family is now raising money to relocate their remains to El Salvador, where many relatives live, according to the GoFundMe.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

Related...