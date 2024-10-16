Man accused of threatening harm against FEMA employees in North Carolina appears in court

The Daily Beast

A North Carolina man armed with an assault rifle was arrested for allegedly threatening FEMA workers in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, just days after agency staff was relocated from their disaster relief posts over fears that an “armed militia” was planning to harm them.Authorities responded Saturday to a warning about “a white male had an assault rifle and made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees working after the disaster of Hurricane Helene,” Fox 8 reported. The man in ques