Man admits manslaughter ahead of murder trial

The body of Darren Saunders was found at an address on Essex Street, Middlesbrough [Google]

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter before he was due to stand trial for murder.

Trenton Marlow, 25, of Overdale Road in Middlesbrough, appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, charged with murdering 52-year-old Darren Saunders.

His body was discovered by police at an address on Essex Street, Middlesbrough, on 29 January.

Marlow admitted killing Mr Saunders and was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing in October.

