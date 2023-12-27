Man admits to shooting in suspected road rage death in south Fort Worth, police say

Fort Worth police are investigating a suspected road rage shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday.

Police said they responded to calls of a shooting at West Rendon Crowley Road just after 6:30 a.m.

The unidentified victim was transported to hospital and treated for his injuries but did not survive, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said a man has admitted to the shooting and is cooperating with the investigation. He was interviewed by homicide detectives, police said. No arrests have been made, police said.

