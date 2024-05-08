Man Airlifted From Fishing Boat After 'Unfortunate Encounter' With Stingray

A 67-year-old man was airlifted from a fishing vessel after suffering an “unfortunate encounter with a stingray” on Sunday, May 5, the US Coast Guard said.

Footage released by the US Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans shows the patient, sitting upright on a stretcher with a bandaged foot, being winched up to the rescue helicopter from the deck of an 88-foot charter vessel.

The agency described the operation as “a crazy case” for their crew.

The man was transferred to West Jefferson Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment, and was last reported to be in stable condition, US Coast Guard Heartland said. Credit: US Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans via Storyful

Video Transcript

Of the aircraft, you drifted a little less there, but it's all right.We'll keep let swimmer down.Swimmer's halfway down the is going down clear the vessels.Roger plan to move easy back on left here.Still on deck halfway up five or halfway up.The driver is below the aircraft.I'm not really in a boat control but what was the third one?Primarily?Keep good references for you at the cabin door.A survivor inside the cabin.