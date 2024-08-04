Man allegedly armed with two knives shot by L.A. County deputy in Lakewood

At least one Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was involved in Saturday's shooting, which critically wounded a man accused of threatening behavior with knives. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

A man allegedly armed with two knives was shot and critically wounded by at least one Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Saturday morning in Lakewood.

Deputies responded to a report at 9:46 a.m. that a man had swung a knife at another person at South Street and Woodruff Avenue, near a Lakewood shopping center. When they attempted to detain the suspect, he was "uncooperative and refused to comply with their commands," according to a Sheriff's Department statement.

The man continued to advance and demanded that deputies shoot him; they deployed a taser but were not able to stop him, the statement said.

At least one deputy then opened fire and shot the suspect, who sustained several gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital, where he reportedly remained in critical but stable condition Saturday evening. Two knives were recovered at the scene, according to the department's statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the bureau at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.