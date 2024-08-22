Man Allegedly Beats Aunt to Death with Broom Inside N.Y.C. Home: Police

The two were arguing when the attack occurred, police allege

Facebook/Juanita Dallas Juanita Dallas

A 55-year-old woman in New York City was allegedly beaten to death with a broom, police say.

The Staten Island Advance, Patch and WPIX report that the victim was the aunt of the suspect.

Police allege in a statement that on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 20, victim Juanita Dallas was in a verbal dispute with Alexander Fleming, 29, when the alleged attack occurred.

Officers arrived at the Queens home at around 10:30 a.m. after responding to a call about an assault in progress, the statement said.

Facebook/Juanita Dallas Juanita Dallas

Police allege that Fleming hit Dallas in the head with the broom. The victim was then taken to North Shore University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Later that evening, Fleming was arrested and charged with murder, assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the statement.

It's not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney or entered pleas to the charges against him.



According to Dallas' Facebook page, she was born in Queens and attended Hillcrest High School in the borough.



The investigation is ongoing.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.