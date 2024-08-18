Man Allegedly Hid Dad's Body in Fridge, Then Impersonated Him on Ring Camera When Cops Came Looking: Police

David Michael Gibson was arrested after police found "badly decomposed" remains in a garage, per police

Bexar County's Sheriff Office David Michael Gibson

A Texas man was arrested after his father's body was found in a freezer in the suspect's garage — and police allege the son impersonated his deceased dad while speaking with police over a Ring camera.

David Michael Gibson, 48, was arrested in connection with the incident, KENS 5, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and KSAT report, citing authorities.



The discovery was made after family members of the victim, who has not been named, requested a welfare check on him on Aug. 8, claiming they had not heard from him in months, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement last week.

After responding to a San Antonio, Texas, home, a deputy tried to speak with someone who appeared in the Ring doorbell camera claiming he was the man for whom authorities were searching.

“Somebody answered as it was him, but the deputy got the sense that it was not him,” Salazar said at the press briefing the day after. The man has since been identified by authorities as the victim’s son, police allege, per the Star-Telegram, KENS 5 and KSAT.

The deputy later spoke with the victim’s family members who said, “That voice in that Ring is not our father,” Salazar said.

Once family members were able to go into the home, they found a refrigerator that was “suspicious in nature,” Salazar said.

When the deputy looked inside the refrigerator, he found human remains that were “badly decomposed,” he added. Gibson was then taken into custody.

Salazar said it wasn’t yet clear if the victim had died by homicide. He did not comment on how long the corpse had been in the refrigerator but family members alleged they had not seen the victim in several months.

Gibson has been charged with tampering with a corpse, authorities said, per the outlets.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gibson has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.



