Man who allegedly killed daughters' mother; prompted Amber Alert planned to move to New Hampshire, victim's family says

CBC

Community members gathered Saturday to mourn the death of Kenyan asylum seeker Delphina Ngigi on Saturday, who died just three days after she landed in Canada. The vigil was held at Dominion Church in North York. Faith Wairimu, Ngigi's sister, said she is currently In Florida and unable to attend the vigil because of visa restrictions. But knowing that people in Canada mourned her sister without really knowing her showed her family "the beautiful side of humanity." "For us to receive this love,