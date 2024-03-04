Man who allegedly killed daughters' mother; prompted Amber Alert planned to move to New Hampshire, victim's family says

ABC News
A young girl stumbled across a gruesome crime scene in Long Island on Thursday with the discovery of a severed limb, and the resulting investigation has turned up even more body parts. A left arm was the first to be found on the eastern end of Southards Pond Park in Babylon, New York, by a student walking to school at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday. The county medical examiner announced Friday that a severed head, right arm, left leg from the knee down, and a right upper leg found by a Suffolk County Police Canine Section dog at the western side of Southards Pond Park on Feb. 29 are believed to be from an adult woman.