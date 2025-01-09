Man Allegedly Poisoned Food at Niece's Wedding for Marrying Against His Wishes

Mahesh Jotiram Patil has been arrested in connection with the incident where no one was harmed

Police in India have arrested a man accused of poisoning the food at his niece’s wedding — allegedly because he didn't care for her groom.

Mahesh Jotiram Patil was caught allegedly spiking the food at the wedding in Kolhapur, about 200 miles southeast of Mumbai, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, per Times of India (TOI) The Hindustan Times and PTI.

After initially escaping, Patil was arrested on Thursday, TOI reported.

During questioning, Patil allegedly told police he felt “betrayed” by his niece, who eloped with a man against Patil’s wishes, per the outlet.

“He told us that he did not eat for eight days after she eloped. Therefore he mixed the poison in the food so that everyone would stay hungry," assistant police inspector Sachin Bombale said, according to TOI.

As he was allegedly putting the poison in the food, he was caught by a waiter who alerted his family members, The Free Press Journal reported.

The food was removed before anyone could consume it, per Free Press Journal,The Hindustan Times and PTI.

Patil is the bride's maternal uncle and told authorities he raised the girl as his own, per TOI.

He is facing a charge of endangering the lives of people, according to Panhala police, PTI reported.

