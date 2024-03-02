Man allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend’s sister at a Fresno home. Two were arrested

A man was taken to a hospital Saturday morning after he was allegedly stabbed by his girlfriend’s sister.

Fresno police Lt. Israel Reyes said officers responded after 7:30 a.m. to Wesley and Franklin avenues about the stabbing and arrived and found multiple intoxicated people.

Officers located the man who had lacerations to his arm and leg. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Reyes said officers determined that the man and his girlfriend were having an argument inside of one of the bedrooms when the girlfriend’s sister forced entry into the room and allegedly stabbed the man multiple times.

The woman was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. The man was also later arrested for alleged false imprisonment for not allowing his girlfriend to leave, Reyes said.