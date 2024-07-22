Man Allegedly Stabbed Teen ‘Without Provocation’ at Miami International Airport, Tried to Throw Victim Over Railing

Liam Quinn
Alexander Love is facing a charge of attempted murder

<p>Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation Department</p> Alexander Love

A man is accused of stabbing and critically injuring a teen at Miami International Airport.

Alexander Love is charged with attempted murder, according to Miami-Dade County jail records. Police say the attack happened after 11:30 p.m. on July 21 in the arrivals area of Terminal J, according to reports from NBC 6, WSVN and Local 10.

Authorities say that Love also attempted to throw the victim over a fourth-floor railing, the outlets reported. The victim escaped after running down the stairs toward police, NBC 6 reported.

NBC 6 reported Miami-Dade police originally said the victim was a woman before clarifying that the person was a 17-year-old male. The victim is currently in critical condition, the outlet reported.

CNN reported that passengers in two concourses were evacuated as a result of the stabbing. Police said in a statement, reported by CNN, that the attack was "without provocation."

It is not immediately clear if Love has retained an attorney or entered a plea. He is being held without bond, according to jail records.

"We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority,” the airport said in a statement reported by CNN. “Authorities responded immediately, and the situation was swiftly contained."

