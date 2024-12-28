Man appears in court accused of Christmas Day double murder

Teohna Grant, 24, and Joanne Pearson, 38, who died in an incident in Bletchley on Christmas Day (Thames Valley Police)

A man accused of the murder of two women on Christmas Day has appeared in court.

Jazwell Brown, 49, of Santa Cruz Avenue, Bletchley, was remanded in custody at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The appearance came as police confirmed the identities of the victims as Joanne Pearson, 38, and Teohna Grant, 24.

A teenage boy and a 29-year-old man, called Bradley Latter, were also injured in the incident.

Residents of the flats have left tributes close to where the women were discovered (Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Police previously said a Staffordshire bull terrier which had been injured had died, but they have since been informed it survived.

Brown has also been charged with the attempted murder of the two males, who are still in hospital, possession of a knife in a public place and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, in connection with the incident.

Brown appeared in court wearing a grey tracksuit. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address and was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Bernard Crossey held a short silence out of respect for the victims following the hearing.

Brown will next appear at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Santa Cruz Avenue at about 6.30pm on Wednesday where the two women died, while Mr Latter and the teenage boy were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The force confirmed they are supporting the families of those involved.

Mr Latter and the teenage boy are both said to be recovering in a stable condition.