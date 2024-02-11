Man apprehended without incident, Smithers RCMP say

The Smithers RCMP says one man has been arrested without incident, after responding to a residence on Broadway Ave with a report of a man in distress and threat of a possible firearm.

"The police were successful in arresting the individual, who safely exited the home and was apprehended without incident," notes a press release.

The incident was contained the residence and didn't pose a threat to the general public, they added, with police putting safety measures in place.

"Due to the potential presence of firearms and out of an abundance of caution, the police had the neighbours and a nearby school shelter in place," said North District Media Relations Officer Corporal Madonna Saunderson in the release.

Smithers RCMP say they've received inquiries as to why a public safety alert was not issued.

"We emphasize this incident did not meet the criteria for a public safety alert," they noted, listing the following criteria needed:

Front-line officers had contained the scene and keeping the individual contained to a single residence. I am proud of my officers and their response by keeping all parties safe during this dynamic incident, added Staff Sgt. Mark Smaill, Detachment Commander for the Smithers RCMP.

