Man Arranged to Meet His Newborn for the First Time. The He Ambushed the Infant and Family, Killing 2

Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed in 2021 by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend, who also tried to set his infant on fire

GoFundMe Wanda Wright and Ebony Wright

A Maryland man has been convicted of murder more than three years after he went on a shooting spree and tried to set his own child on fire, killing the child’s mother and grandmother.

Ebony Wright and her mother Wanda Wright were killed by Ebony’s ex-boyfriend in April 2021, after he arranged to meet his newborn for the first time, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington, D.C. announced last week.

Keanan Turner, 34, also shot Ebony’s sister in the face and tried to set the infant on fire in the Washington, D.C., attack on April 12, 2021, authorities said.

The investigation revealed that Ebony and Turner had been in a relationship when she got pregnant, per the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Turner asked Ebony to terminate the pregnancy, which she declined to do, per authorities. As a result, he ended all communication with her. (The statement did not detail the timeline of events, but the infant was 4 months old at the time of the violent incident, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family).

After she gave birth to the child, Ebony sued Turner for child support in a D.C. court. In response, Turned reached out to her and asked to “meet his child for the first time,” the statement said.

They arranged to meet in Ebony’s Washington, D.C., home, where her mother Wanda Wright and sister were also present.

Metropolitan Police Department Keanan Turner

Turner and the Wright family members, along with the newborn, had all been together for an hour in the home when Turner carried out his rampage.



He first shot Ebony in the head and then her mother, Wanda, in the back of her head. He then went to another bedroom where he shot Ebony's sister in the face, per authorities.

“Prior to leaving the apartment, the defendant lit the custody paperwork on fire in an attempt to kill the child,” read a part of the statement from prosecutors.

He would later be identified by authorities because he ended up exposing a “unique” arm tattoo in a ring camera he was trying to remove when he was fleeing the apartment.

Ebony's sister, still alive, heard her nephew cry from the next room and managed to carry him out of the apartment before notifying authorities, per the statement.

According to the GoFundMe, Ebony's sister, who was a college student at the time of the slayings, was preparing to raise her nephew after the tragedy.

Turner was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder while armed with aggravated circumstances, assault with intent to kill while armed, aggravated assault while armed, attempted first degree murder of a minor, second degree cruelty to children, arson and destruction of property, per the U.S. Attorney's Office.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in October and faces a maximum of life in prison.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



Read the original article on People.