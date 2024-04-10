Man arrest man over Codicote runner sex attack allegation

Hertfordshire Police asked for anyone with information about the alleged sexual assault to contact the force [PA Media]

A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman who was running through a field.

Hertfordshire Police said it was told a man inappropriately touched a woman off Rabley Heath Road, Codicote, at about 16:00 BST on Monday.

Officers said they located a suspect in North Ride, Welwyn, at about 17:20.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. Police are appealing for anyone with further information to get in touch.

Det Sgt Ian Smith said: "I appreciate this news will be alarming, particularly to women, but I hope the quick arrest reassures you that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously."

