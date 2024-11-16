Man arrested after 60-year-old killed in Bexley hit-and-run

A man has been arrested after a 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Bexley, south-east London.

Police, paramedics, and an air ambulance were scrambled to the scene of a collision on the A2018 Vicarage Lane, at its junction with Tile Kiln Lane, shortly after 11.30pm on Friday.

Despite efforts by emergency services, a 60-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, said police.

The car failed to stop at the scene, but a 45-year-old man later attended a police station where he was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at a collision.

He remains in police custody, the Met said on Saturday evening.

Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling on or near Vicarage Road at the time of the incident and may have dash cam footage of what happened to get in touch.

You can call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8246 9820 or dial 101 quoting CAD9294/15Oct.