Man arrested after Ben Stokes’ home burgled while wife and children were home

A man has been arrested after England cricket captain Ben Stokes’ home in County Durham was burgled.

Stokes said his wife and two children were at home in Castle Eden during the break-in on the evening of October 17 when his OBE and other valuables were taken.

Durham Police said a 32-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary overnight on Thursday.

He has since been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.

Stokes had been in Pakistan for a cricket test on the night of the incident.

He said the items stolen included the medal which he received when he was made an OBE in the 2020 New Year Honours for helping England win the World Cup the year before.

Describing the break-in on his personal X account, Stokes also posted images of the things stolen from his home.

Items pictured include a Christian Dior handbag, a gold ring with England cricket insignia and bracelets.

“By far the worst thing about this crime is that it was carried out whilst my wife and two young children were in the house,” Stokes wrote.

“Thankfully, none of my family came to any physical harm. Understandably, however, the experience has had an impact on their emotional and mental state.

“All we can think about is how much worse this situation could have been.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers continue to appeal for information and anyone who can help is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 543 of October 17.”