Man arrested after bomb hoax hit trains and buses

A man has been arrested after a bomb hoax caused widespread rush-hour travel disruption, police said.

Cheshire Constabulary said a 28-year-old man from Ellesmere Port had been detained in Chester on Tuesday "on suspicion of communicating false information".

The force said it was investigating suspicious activity on two buses in the city centre on Friday afternoon - one near the railway station, the other near the bus interchange.

A police cordon was put in place around the railway station at about 18:00 GMT, and no buses were allowed to run from the nearby interchange.

Rail services were disrupted for about four hours.

Train operator Northern confirmed the line had been "blocked" due to a security alert.

Merseyrail and Avanti West Coast services from London Euston, as well as Transport for Wales services to Cardiff, Crewe, Manchester, and Wolverhampton were all affected.

