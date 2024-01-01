Man arrested after brief standoff with LMPD SWAT in Outer Loop Walmart parking lot
"It would be great to know who the real allies are," the "Friends" star wrote of organizations and advocates he says refuse to believe victims The post David Schwimmer Calls Out Advocacy Groups That Don’t Believe Hamas Sexual Assault Survivors: ‘Where Is Their Outrage?’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and attempting to kill a third has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police.
An Israeli-French woman who was among scores of people taken hostage by Hamas militants has described how she feared being raped by the gunman who watched over her around the clock in the home where he lived with his wife and children in Gaza. Mia Schem, 21, was released in late November under a now-lapsed ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, and made headlines while in captivity after the Palestinians released video footage of her undergoing treatment for a bullet wound to the arm. Interviewed on Israeli TV, Schem recalled dancing at a rave near the Gaza border on Oct. 7 when Hamas infiltrators stormed in, killing hundreds of revellers.
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Police say a 19-year-old woman is dead after an overnight shooting outside a nightclub west of Toronto. Peel Regional Police say officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting in a plaza near Dixie Road and Eglinton Avenue in Mississauga, Ont. Police spokesperson Const. Mandeep Khatra says the woman was standing on a sidewalk outside the nightclub when she was shot. He says the woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police had not announced a
Authorities have identified three members of a Massachusetts family who were found shot to death this week inside a palatial, 27-room mansion in a wealthy section of suburban Boston.
A husband and wife and their two sons, ages 10 and 12, were found dead in a suburban New York home Saturday in what authorities described as a murder-suicide by a police sergeant. Police officials said Watson Morgan, a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department, fatally shot his wife, Ornela Morgan, 43, and their sons before taking his own life. The four bodies were discovered by police just after midnight on Friday at the family’s home in New City, a suburb of New York City, after Morgan failed to show up for his evening shift at the Bronxville Police Department.
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly killing his parents and severely injuring his 11-year-old sister at their home in a rural community in Fresno County, California, on Wednesday, authorities say.
Suspected murder-suicides or familicides occurred in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas in December.
'Baby, get down now': Mom and son parked at 7-Eleven witness moments surrounding murder-suicide
Children, aged 7 and 9, found dead after burglary report later discovered to be ‘unfounded’
Halifax District RCMP say a homeowner was held at gunpoint and forced to open a safe in a home invasion Friday evening in Gaetz Brook. N.S.It happened on Friday at 6:50 p.m., according to an RCMP news release.A man was operating an excavator on his property when he saw another man pointing a gun at him. Police say the homeowner was forced out of the excavator at gunpoint, directed inside the house to a safe and told to open it.The suspect took several items valued at nearly $200,000 before fleei
Mounties are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a southwestern Saskatchewan town, according to a news release.RCMP responded to a business that had been broken into in Shaunavon, Sask., around 1 a.m. Saturday. The business' alarm was going off and the ATM inside had been stolen, police said.RCMP reviewed the footage and confirmed two suspects entered the store with their faces covered. One suspect wore all black, while the other wore a blue and green plaid jacket with a red hoodie undern
A loud bang and accompanying shock-wave that shook homes has residents of a western New Brunswick village wondering what could have caused the Christmas Day incident.Andrew McDougall was sitting in his living room watching television when he heard a loud bang and felt what seemed to be an object hitting his house."It was like a huge gunfire or a very loud thunder clap, but it was short, like it was just a bang, and then the house shook right at the same time," said McDougall, adding it happened
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said, in a devastating blow to a publication that serves as an important source of information in a community that, like many others nationwide, is struggling with growing gaps in local news coverage. About a week before Christmas, the Eugene Weekly found inaccuracies in its bookkeeping, editor Camilla Mortensen said.
The 25-year-old had been fired from another Texas hospital after fellow nurses raised concerns, officials said.
William Brown, 7, was killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in Folkestone on 6 December.
An activist involved in the Armistice Day pro-Palestine march has said that the taking of hostages was a “very important part” of any “act of resistance” and that Israel was “mimicking” Nazis.
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -One of the senior figures in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition called on Sunday for Palestinian residents of Gaza to leave the besieged enclave, making way for Israelis who could "make the desert bloom". The comments by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has been excluded from the war cabinet and discussions of day-after arrangements in Gaza, appear to underscore fears in much of the Arab world that Israel wants to drive Palestinians out of land where they want to build a future state, repeating the mass dispossession of Palestinians when Israel was created in 1948.
TORONTO — A Toronto homeless shelter was shaken by a deadly stabbing Saturday morning, the shelter operator's chief executive said as she reflected on the latest incident of violence to unsettle a system under pressure. "We are very upset with this horrible incident and this horrible outcome," Homes First CEO Patricia Mueller said in a phone interview. "We care deeply about the health and safety of our clients and we're doing everything we can to cooperate with the police as fully as possible."
U.S. prosecutors on Saturday urged a federal appeals court to reject former President Donald Trump’s claim that he cannot face criminal charges for seeking to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the prosecution, argued in a court filing that nothing in the U.S. Constitution or American legal tradition supports giving former presidents “absolute immunity” from criminal charges for action taken while in office. Trump has claimed that the presidency is "cloaked with absolute immunity" from prosecution, Smith said.