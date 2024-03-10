Man arrested after car crashes into Buckingham Palace gates

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The driver was seen on his knees as police shouted "keep your hands on your head!" during the early morning incident.

After being assessed, the man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Neighbours heard a loud bang around 2.30am on Saturday from the royal residence after the vehicle rammed into the main entrance gates.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "At approximately 02:33hrs on Saturday, 09 March a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital.

"There were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances."

Witnesses told news agencies that the Met pounded on the driver soon after the incident.

"I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace,” a neighbour told SWNS.

"Police were on the scene pretty quickly - and they got the man out and arrested him."

Grainy images on social media showed a car at the front gates of the palace.

Buckingham Palace said no member of the royal family was resident at the time of the incident and repairs to the gates were underway.

The Met said in a later statement that a man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and that he was released on bail.

"Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to hospital where, following assessment, he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

He has been released on bail and enquiries continue. The matter is not being treated as terror-related."