Man arrested after car found on its roof in field

A man has been arrested after a car was found on its roof in a field in County Down.

It was discovered after police said an Audi A4 had sped through one of its checkpoints outside Downpatrick on Sunday evening.

This had followed a report made to officers about a car crash on Quoile Bridge.

The 39-year-old was detained on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, driving whilst unfit, driving without insurance or licence and failing to stop, remain and report a collision.

Police said the crash was reported just after 22:00 BST, but the car involved had left the scene.

It then is alleged to have driven through a police checkpoint on Killyleagh Road.

A short time later the car was found on its roof in a field off the Craigarusky Road, with no-one inside.

A search of the area found a man in bushes nearby with injuries that required hospital treatment.

He was then arrested.

Despite the original crash report suggesting two men were in the car, no one else was located.

The road has since reopened and investigations are ongoing.