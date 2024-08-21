Man arrested after car smashes into brick wall

The incident happened just before 22.00 BST on Tuesday [Wiltshire Police]

A man is in custody after a car crashed into a wall, causing "significant damage".

Wiltshire Police say the incident happened along Wylye Road in Warminster, shortly before 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

The driver was seen fleeing the scene while the passenger was taken to Salisbury District Hospital with a suspected head injury, the force said.

A man in his 20s from Warminster was later arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

