Man arrested, charged in connection with January crash that killed passenger in Cleveland County

CBC

Two young offenders convicted of aggravated assault have been slapped with 18 and 24 months in custody, respectively, just over a year after an attack left a high school student severely injured.Both convicted teens at Wednesday's hearing had pleaded guilty for the attack with weapons, which happened outside Prince of Wales Collegiate on March 9 of last year.The convicted teens cannot be named because they were minors at the time of the assault.A publication ban also covers the facts of the case