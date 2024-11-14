Man Arrested in Connection with 1978 Double Murder After Police Find Fingerprint on Decades-Old Taxi Application

Becca Longmire
·4 min read

Timothy Joley, 71, is facing charges over the deaths of Theresa Marcoux, 18, and Mark Harnish, 20, nearly 46 years ago

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook Timothy Joley

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook

Timothy Joley

  • Timothy Joley, 71, has been arrested in connection with the deaths of 18-year-old Theresa Marcoux and 20-year-old Mark Harnish on Nov. 19, 1978

  • Investigators managed to match a fingerprint found on the victims' pickup truck to a taxi license application he made in 2000

  • "Tragically, their young lives were cut far too short by a horrendous act of violence," Hampden District Attorney, Anthony Gullini, said of the victims in a Facebook post while revealing the update

A 71-year-old Florida man is facing charges nearly 50 years after two people were found dead in Massachusetts.

On Oct. 30, Timothy Joley was arrested at his residence in Clearwater in connection with the homicides of 18-year-old Theresa Marcoux and 20-year-old Mark Harnish on Nov. 19, 1978, Hampden District Attorney (DA), Anthony Gullini, confirmed in a Facebook post.

The bodies of Marcoux and Harnish, who had both attended East Longmeadow High School, were found just off Route 5 in West Springfield almost 46 years ago, the post stated.

"Before her death, Theresa was working at a local hardware store as a clerk in their pet department," the DA said about Marcoux.

Harnish, meanwhile, "was known as a quiet, polite young man who had been working at a car repair shop in town," he added.

"Tragically, their young lives were cut far too short by a horrendous act of violence," Gullini continued.

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook Mark Harnish and Theresa Marcoux

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook

Mark Harnish and Theresa Marcoux

The remains of Marcoux and Harnish were discovered after an officer from the West Springfield Police Department located a 1967 green Dodge pickup truck owned by Harnish, parked in a roadway rest area on Route 5/Riverdale Street.

Their bodies were lying "just over a nearby guardrail," the Facebook post added.

"The officer saw that the driver's side window of the truck was damaged and noticed blood in and around the vehicle," the police post added, stating the victims — who had last been seen alive at approximately 12:30 a.m. that morning when leaving a friends' party — "appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds."

No firearm was found at the scene, but "investigators concluded that Theresa and Mark had been shot while in the passenger compartment of the pickup truck and their bodies were moved to the area where their remains were later discovered," the DA stated.

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook Timothy Joley

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook

Timothy Joley

The medical examiner "opined that their time of death was during the early morning hours of Nov. 19," per the post. Someone who lived in the area also "reported hearing multiple gunshots at approximately 4:00 a.m."

Spent projectiles were recovered from the victims’ remains at the time, as well as the passenger area of the pickup truck, and a "latent print in what appeared to be blood on the passenger-side vent window" was located, the police added.

"Over the years as the investigation continued, this latent print was entered into the Massachusetts Automated Fingerprint Identification System (or AFIS), and was also manually compared to approximately 70,000 known fingerprint cards," the post stated, adding that two law enforcement investigators were eventually provided with Joley's fingerprint identification card and a match from his left thumb was made.

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook Theresa Marcoux and Mark Harnish were found dead near their pickup truck

Hampden District Attorney/Facebook

Theresa Marcoux and Mark Harnish were found dead near their pickup truck

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.          

Gullini said in a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 13, that Joley, who was living in Springfield at the time of the killings, had been fingerprinted while applying for a taxi cab license back in 2000, so his details had been on file with the Springfield Police Department.

"Investigators have also learned that Joley was a licensed gun owner in November 1978 and that he purchased a Colt handgun approximately one month before the murders," the Facebook post said.

The DA confirmed a "two-count murder complaint and arrest warrant for Joley" had been issued by the Springfield District Court on Oct. 29, before his arrest the next day. He was held without bond at the Pinellas County Jail, and waived extradition as he appeared before a Circuit Judge in the county on Nov. 5.

The suspect will be "returned to Massachusetts in the coming weeks to face these charges," per the DA. It's not apparent if Joley has an attorney. The Hampden District Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

Latest Stories

  • South African government says it won't help thousands of illegal miners inside a closed mine

    JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.

  • Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say

    Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi

  • Sexually frustrated murder accused took what he wanted from housemate, jury hears

    WARNING: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder in a sexual context.Nikolas Ibey — on trial for first-degree murder in the death of a woman who had just moved to Ottawa from Nunavut to attend college in 2022 — was drinking, taking drugs, and had been frustrated in his efforts to find an escort "for eight hours straight" before he finally took what he wanted from his new housemate and left her dead in her room, the Crown alleged in its opening remarks to a 14-member jury on Wedn

  • For All His Newfound Power, Trump Can’t Save Steve Bannon This Time

    After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt

  • Court hears from 9-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by Manitoba priest last year

    WARNING: This article may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it. A now nine-year-old girl who says she was sexually assaulted by a priest last year in Little Grand Rapids First Nation told court on Tuesday she remembers feeling scared as the priest allegedly walked her to his bedroom inside the church that day.The girl, who cannot be identified because of a publication ban, said that Arul Savari then took his clothes off. She said Savari, who she called

  • How a Family Dog Helped Solve His Beloved Owner's Murder

    Mandy Rose Reynolds, 26, was found "dead beyond recognition" in April 2023. Her dog helped police identify her and her killer Derek Daigneault

  • People Are Applauding The Way This Man Stopped A Stranger Harassing A Woman

    "More stories like this. Less stories of boys screaming: 'Your body my choice,'" one woman said in response to the tweet.

  • Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris

    PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself Tuesday from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign for the presidency.

  • Footage shows Oklahoma officer throwing 70-year-old to the ground after traffic ticket

    An Oklahoma City police officer is on administrative leave after video showed him throwing Lich Vu, 70, to the ground after a traffic ticket dispute.

  • 2 Members of California Nudist Colony Found Dead, Next-Door Neighbor Arrested: 'It’s a Nightmare' (Exclusive)

    Members of a clothing-optional community in California say tensions among residents boiled over, leading to the deaths of Dan and Stephanie Menard

  • Violent extortion threats forced him to transform his life. He wasn't alone

    For months, Abbotsford, B.C., businessman Jas Arora had been getting phone calls from strangers — people demanding money and threatening his family if he didn't pay up. But the threats became real this August when his son woke him late one night, saying someone was throwing things at the house.Arora raced outside, where he was overwhelmed by the smell of gasoline and found the driveway covered in broken glass."My wife said, 'No, no, go inside right away … Please, shut down the lights and call th

  • Video captures severe Markham car crash caused by rock throwing

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have released dashcam footage of a crash that sent two people to hospital in life-threatening condition, linked to an ongoing investigation into rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in the GTA.In a news release issued Tuesday, OPP investigators said that since Sept. 20, the force's Aurora detachment has gotten 11 reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at vehicles travelling along Highway 48 in Markham. York police have also identified nine reports of rocks b

  • Social media post led to west-end Toronto shootout: police source

    A video posted on social media appears to have been the catalyst for a west-end Toronto shootout between two groups this week — with cops caught in the crossfire, a police source says.Undercover officers were in the area of Queen Street W. and Sudbury Street on Monday night, conducting a bail compliance check, police Chief Myron Demkiw said Tuesday.A police source, who CBC News is not identifying because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the investigation, said undercover officers

  • RCMP say three men arrested in B.C. have ties to Mexican drug cartels

    SURREY, B.C. — Federal Mounties have arrested three men in Surrey, B.C., who they say are tied to an organized crime group with links to Mexican drug cartels believed to be importing cocaine to Canada.

  • Saskatoon woman charged after allegedly damaging 14 cars, trucks, SUVs with baseball bat

    Sheldon Elliott says the sounds kept getting louder and closer.It was around 2 a.m. CST on Nov. 11 when Elliott, who lives in Saskatoon's Rosewood neighbourhood, was roused from sleep by a commotion on his street.He said he stepped out to investigate and spotted a person dressed head-to-toe in black, wearing a mask, taking a baseball bat to the cars, trucks and SUVs on his block. The culprit had just smashed Elliott's wife's GMC Terrain and was teeing up a tail light on his 2012 Dodge Ram work t

  • Family reeling as 16-year-old victim of alleged sword-and-SUV attack remains in hospital

    The family of a 16-year-old from a small northern Ontario community, who was seriously injured when her ex-boyfriend allegedly hit her with his vehicle and then attacked her with a sword, say the past week has been a "big blur."Kaylie Smith remains in hospital in Ottawa with serious injuries, but is in stable condition."It's just like a big blur. It doesn't seem real," said Cindy Smith, Kaylie's mother.Officers responded to a collision involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in Cobalt, Ont. —

  • 'I don't even know how I'm going to live with this' says wife of man killed by Hamilton police

    The family of the man shot and killed by Hamilton police on Saturday has identified him as Erixon Kabera — a father of three, known for his kindness and dedication to Hamilton's Rwandan community. His wife, Lydia Nimbeshaho, told CBC News her family is devastated and demanding answers. She was not at Kabera's apartment at the time of the shooting, but went to see him in the hospital after."They killed him like an animal ... I don't even know how I'm going to live with this," she said in an inter

  • Man charged in crash deaths of 2 women who pulled over to save a turtle

    A man has now been charged in the deaths of two women hit by a car after they stopped to assist a turtle cross the road last spring. The women, sisters in their 60s, were killed when they were struck by a car on May 18 on Charing Cross Road. Police now say that a a 24-year-old man from Raleigh Township has been charged with two counts of careless driving causing death. He will appear in court on Dec. 17."The Chatham-Kent Police extend their heartfelt condolences to the families affected by this

  • Did a Ga. Mom with Alleged 'Polygamist Cult Lifestyle' Brutally Stab Her Daughter So She Could Be with Husband?

    Hannah Nicole Driver died from stab wounds in December 2020, prompting the arrest of her mother Chloe Alexis Driver who police allege had a "polygamist cult lifestyle"

  • Toronto teen charged after man found dead outside Kitchener home in January

    A 17-year-old from Toronto has been charged with first-degree murder after a Kitchener man was found dead in January.Officers were called to Gray Street, near the intersection of Ottawa Street N. and Lackner Boulevard, at 9 a.m. on Jan. 25. Officers found a 28-year-old man dead outside a residence. The investigation led to area schools being put into hold and secure for about two hours.Police said there were two suspects in the case.On Tuesday, police arrested a 17-year-old Toronto male. He cann