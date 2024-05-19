Man arrested in connection with death of former wife in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood

Montreal police were inspecting the apartment on the evening of May 18. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old woman in Montreal's Saint-Michel neighbourhood Saturday.

A 71-year-old man is under arrest in Montreal in connection with the death of the woman, his former wife.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about a dispute at a home on Bélair Street, near 21st Avenue.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said around the same time, a man — the victim's former husband — went to the police station to inform them of an incident at the same location.

Officers found the woman in an apartment with injuries to her upper body. They tried to resuscitate her before declaring her dead at the scene.

A security perimeter has been set up on Bélair Street, and an investigation is underway.

A security perimeter has been set up on Bélair Street, and an investigation is underway. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada)

Brabant says police arrested the man who came to the police station in connection with the death.

Police have set up a command post and a large perimeter around the area as they investigate.

The woman's death marks the 13th homicide on the island of Montreal since the start of the year.