Man arrested after crashing into Buckingham Palace gates

The boarded-over gates of Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA

A man has been arrested after crashing a car into the gates of Buckingham Palace in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Armed police detained the man on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital, the Metropolitan police said.

After being assessed, the man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act. He has since been released on bail, the force said.

The Met added that it was not treating the incident as terror-related.

Scotland Yard said the man’s car “collided with the gates” of the palace at 2.30am on Saturday.

Wooden planks and scaffolding were put up on the gates and they remained boarded up on Sunday. Footage posted on social media showed the moment the man was arrested, with police shouting instructions to the man to “keep your hands above your head”.

There were no reports of any injuries, a Met spokesperson said, adding that inquiries were taking place to establish the circumstances of the incident.