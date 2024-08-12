Man arrested in Derry after police car rammed

A man has been arrested and drugs and a machete seized after a police car was rammed during a pursuit in Londonderry.

It happened shortly after 22:10 BST on Sunday after a dark coloured Audi was driven towards a police vehicle in the Beraghvale area of the city.

Officers pursued the vehicle, the PSNI said, and a short time later the same car rammed a police vehicle which was stationary in traffic on the Glengalliagh Road

The driver fled on foot and was arrested a short time later.

Police said a machete and suspected class A drugs were among items recovered from the car.

The man is being questioned on suspicion of driving offences, disorderly behaviour, failing to stop for police and having a suspected Class A controlled drug and an offensive weapon.