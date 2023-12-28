Man arrested in fatal crash involving dump truck driver in Toronto's west end

A 31-year-old Brampton man has been arrested and charged after a fatal collision involving a dump truck in Toronto's west end left one person dead. (Ken Townsend/CBC - image credit)

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal collision involving a dump truck that killed a pedestrian in Toronto's west end in November, police say.

On Nov. 13, shortly after 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call about a crash at the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

A 53-year-old man was hit and taken to hospital, where he died, investigators said at the time.

In a news release Thursday, Toronto Police said they have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Brampton man with Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death. The man stayed at the scene at the time of the incident, police said.

At a news conference in November, Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said the driver was allegedly travelling west-bound on Eglinton Avenue West and turned left to head south-bound on Dufferin Street when they hit the pedestrian. Police said the pedestrian was crossing from west to east on the south side of the intersection when he was hit.

The man is due to appear in Toronto court on Feb. 16.