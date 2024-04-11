Man arrested after fight on Bodmin street

Police officers were called to Dennison Road at about 03:30 BST on Thursday [Google]

A man has been arrested after a fight in Bodmin left a man needing hospital treatment.

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to Dennison Road at about 03:30 BST on Thursday.

The force said a man was taken to hospital with injuries which were not thought to be life-threatening.

A 29 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and held in police custody, it added.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the force said: "A scene guard and road closure are currently in place by the mini-roundabout on Dennison Road to the Texaco garage while officers carry out an investigation."

Related internet links