Man arrested after five seriously injured in crash

BBC
·1 min read

A man has been arrested after five people were seriously injured when a car crashed in a field in South Yorkshire.

Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver Mercedes C220 AMG Sport on Billingley Lane, in Middlecliffe, at 19:41 BST on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said the driver of the car was believed to have lost control of the vehicle and crashed off the road before fleeing the scene.

The force said a 27-year-old man was arrested the following day on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and later released on bail.

The five people in the car, who were aged 23, 33, 34, 41 and 41, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police.

Listen to highlights from South Yorkshire on BBC Sounds, catch up with the latest episode of Look North or tell us a story you think we should be covering here.

