Man arrested following horror crash which left six dead

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following a horror crash which left six people dead, including two children.

Shane Roller, 33, his 30-year-old partner Shannen Morgan and their daughters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller, aged nine and four, died when their Ford Focus car was in collision with a motorbike on the A61, near the village of Mapplewell, Barnsley, on Sunday afternoon.

The married couple on the BMW S100 XR motorbike – Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48 – also died in the collision.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were among six people killed in the crash near Wakefield (Family handout/PA)

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said a man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

Detectives also issued an appeal for anyone who saw a Porsche car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

Mr Roller and Ms Morgan’s third daughter was not in the car.

A GoFundMe page set up to help support the 11-year-old had reached £340,000 by Wednesday morning.