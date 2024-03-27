Man arrested in Georgia for stealing tractor after chase

STORY: The suspect, Eddie Sanchez, a former employee of the local business the front loader belongs to, can be seen driving away despite a police officer's attempts to stop the large vehicle.

Sanchez's movements "were unpredictable as he navigated heavy traffic" and he was charged with Criminal Trespass, Theft by Taking, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree, and Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, Gwinnett County Police said in a statement.

Gwinnett County Police said it had learned that Sanchez was terminated from the business in September 2023 and visited the business several days prior and did something similar but never left the property.