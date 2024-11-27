Man arrested after girl, 8, and father shot in car

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an eight-year-old girl and her father were seriously injured in a shooting in west London.

The pair were taken to hospital after they were shot at in a car on Southern Row in Ladbroke Grove on Sunday at about 17:30 GMT.

The Met said a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of two people and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody, the force added.

The two victims remain in hospital where they are receiving treatment..

Police said the 34-year-old man had suffered potentially life-changing injuries, while the girl’s injuries were not life-threatening.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on X to get the latest alerts.