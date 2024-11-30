Man arrested for impaired, dangerous driving after crash kills 55-year-old

MONTREAL — Police say a 30-year old man has been arrested in Montreal after his pickup truck collided with another vehicle, killing a 55-year-old man.

Montreal Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says the truck driver is facing charges of driving impaired and dangerous driving causing death.

She says police received a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday about the crash in the Montreal borough of Verdun, where the victim was pronounce dead at the scene.

Dubuc says the driver of the pickup truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and would remain in custody until he appeared in court.

The man was expected to appear in court on Saturday, while the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

A third vehicle that was parked on the street was also struck, but it was unoccupied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press