Man arrested after Jaywick XL bully death remains on bail

Prosecutors have yet to decide whether a man arrested after the death of a grandmother attacked by XL bully dogs will be charged with any offence.

Esther Martin, 68, was visiting her grandson at a property in Jaywick, near Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, on 3 February when she was killed.

Ashley Warren, 39, had been released on bail until 2 May after being arrested.

Police said on Friday that no charging decision had been made and bail had been extended until 14 July.

Mr Warren had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences.

Essex coroner Lincoln Brookes said at an inquest hearing in February that Ms Martin suffered an "extraordinary, tragic death".

He suspended the inquest at the request of Essex Police for three months while the force continued its criminal investigation.

Coroner's officer Andy Flack told the hearing that police were called to a disturbance at an address Ms Martin was staying at in Hillman Avenue at 16:00 GMT.

"She was discovered in the property along with two large dogs. She was unresponsive and her injuries were unsurvivable," he said.

Mr Flack said the grandmother, from Woodford Green in London, was pronounced dead at 16:47.

An XL bully is the largest kind of American bully dog. Other types include standard, pocket and classic.

In England and Wales, the breed has been added to the list of dogs banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. It means breeding, selling or abandoning them is illegal.

Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830