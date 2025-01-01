Man Charged with Killing His Mother and 4 Sisters Inside Hotel Room on New Year’s Eve: Reports

The man reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, per multiple outlets

A 24-year-old man has been arrested after the bodies of his mother and four sisters were found inside a hotel room on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

The man — named only as Arshad by authorities — was detained after he reportedly admitted killing his family amid a New Year's Eve dispute in the city of Lucknow, reported multiple outlets including Asian News International (ANI) and the Deccan Herald.

According to authorities, the murdered women have been identified as the man's sisters Aliya, 9, Aqsa, 16, Rehmeen, 18, and Alsiha, 19, and his mother, per multiple outlets.

"Today, the bodies of five people were found in a room of Hotel Sharan Jeet," deputy police commissioner Raveena Tyagi told ANI. "The local police reached the spot, and a person named Arshad, around 24 years old, a resident of Agra, was detained."

"In the preliminary interrogation itself, he said that due to a family dispute, he had killed his four sisters and mother. Further interrogation is being done," Tyagi added.

"Inquiry is also being conducted with nearby hotel staff," joint commissioner of police Babloo Kumar added to reporters, per the Deccan Herald.

"Regarding the bodies recovered, some show signs of injuries — on the wrist of one, on the neck of another. Based on these marks, statements from witnesses and the post-mortem report, we are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter," he added.

According to The Hindustan Times, the family arrived at the hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 30 to celebrate the New Year.

It added that Arshad allegedly served his family food and drinks containing an unspecified drug before he killed them.

“An investigation is underway,” Kumar added in a video posted by the Press Trust of India. "There are some open wounds on the body. We are finding out everything and will inform."

