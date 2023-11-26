Man arrested in Michigan in connection with Windsor shooting, 2nd suspect still at large: police

Windsor police say they have arrested one suspect in connection with a targeted shooting in the summer at the 900 block of Pierre Ave. (Dax Melmer/CBC - image credit)

Windsor police say they have arrested a man that was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting that left another man with serious injuries.

The 25-year-old Windsor man was arrested in Michigan as a result of a joint operation involving Windsor police's major crimes unit, the OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement team and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The man is expected to appear at an extradition hearing in a Detroit court on Monday, according to police.

Windsor police issued arrest warrants for two suspects "days after" a shooting in the 900 block of Pierre Avenue in August.

The second suspect, a 24-year-old man, remains at large, police say.

On Aug. 15, investigators located a 33-year-old man at the scene with "several" gunshot wounds. The man was taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Windsor police are asking anyone with information on the second suspect's whereabouts to contact their major crimes unit or Crime Stoppers.