Man arrested in Montreal after stabbing leaves woman critically injured

Montreal police say the altercation took place inside an apartment building on St-Urbain Street, but the victim was found outside nearby. (Hugo Therrien/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that left a woman critically injured in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough Monday afternoon.

Responding to 911 calls, officers found the injured woman near the corner of St-Urbain and Marie-Anne streets around 3:10 p.m., according to police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The woman sustained injuries to her upper body and was rushed to hospital, said Brabant, who could not provide further details about the victim.

Police gathered information from witnesses and learned a man had been seen leaving the scene of the altercation, which occurred in a nearby apartment building on St-Urbain Street.

Based on the description provided, the man was located and arrested, Brabant said. Investigators are expected to meet with him later today.

St-Urbain Street southbound has been closed from Mount-Royal Avenue as police continue their investigation.