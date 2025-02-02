Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer

CBC

A 26-year-old Burnaby man has been charged with 16 fraud-related offences following an investigation by Burnaby RCMP into a bank card scam that has also prompted warnings from police in Richmond.Yeral Jauvin Varona is accused of being involved in the scam, in which victims received calls from someone claiming to be from their bank. The caller informed them that their cards had been compromised and offered to send a representative to collect them.Shortly afterwards, a person arrived at the victim