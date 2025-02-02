Man arrested after Nando's worker slapped in face with plate by customer
The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'
A 26-year-old Burnaby man has been charged with 16 fraud-related offences following an investigation by Burnaby RCMP into a bank card scam that has also prompted warnings from police in Richmond.Yeral Jauvin Varona is accused of being involved in the scam, in which victims received calls from someone claiming to be from their bank. The caller informed them that their cards had been compromised and offered to send a representative to collect them.Shortly afterwards, a person arrived at the victim
Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the
The West Virginia couple, who is White, were accused of severely neglecting and mistreating their five adopted Black children
A 56-year-old Californian man has agreed to plead guilty to operating the drone that crashed into a Quebec water bomber plane fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this month. Peter Tripp Akemann, who is from Culver City, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday, where United States federal prosecutors charged him with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft. Akemann will remain out of jail under court supervision during his case. He has not yet entered his plea. The
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32 — who are part of a set of triplets — went missing over three weeks ago after last being seen in the early hours of Jan. 7
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has since confirmed casualties, "many" injuries and "significant" damage to the area following the Friday evening crash
All 67 people on board the American Airlines regional jet and US Army Black Hawk helicopter that collided midair Wednesday night are presumed dead – a grim tragedy that has left a heartbreaking trail of mourning families in its wake.
A jury found Ashley White, 29, guilty of murder in connection with the August 2020 death of 28-year-old Cody DeLisa
An Alberta farmer convicted of manslaughter for helping his son kill two Métis hunters has been denied full parole.Jacob Sansom and Maurice Cardinal were shot and left on the side of a rural road near Glendon, Alta., on the night of March 27, 2020. Roger Bilodeau — who wrongly assumed the men were thieves — had chased them in his truck before his son, Anthony, fired the fatal shots. Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder and is serving a life sentence.His father, convicted by a j
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
Millions dined in their restaurants worldwide, getting a taste of Malaysia supplied by a sprawling conglomerate that claimed to embrace Islamic values by caring for thousands of disadvantaged children they said were orphans in homes across the country.
Two teens are now facing charges linked to rocks being thrown at vehicles in the Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville areas in recent months, York Regional Police say.In a news release issued Friday, police said an 18-year-old boy from Markham faces two charges of mischief under $5,000, while a 17-year-old boy from Markham faces a single mischief charge.In an interview with CBC News, Const. James Dickson said that thus far, police have linked the two accused to two incidents — one in which rocks w
More than 70 luxury watches worth £1.38 million were stolen from 247 Kettles in Richmond, south-west London, on May 25 last year.
"This could mean life or death and she has not received a death penalty as her sentence," one of the women's family members wrote.
NEW YORK — Senior members of the Department of Justice are reportedly in talks about potentially abandoning the sweeping public corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams — a move that would fly in the face of the long-held independence of the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office. In the most recent development, ABC reported Friday that DOJ officials met with the mayor’s legal team and prosecutors ...
Federal authorities have arrested a former Federal Reserve senior adviser for allegedly giving inside economic information to China.
The City of Ottawa's fraud and waste hotline has exposed more than allegations of a high-profile kickback scheme: A higher-than-usual number of tips last year also led investigators with the auditor general's office to employees accused of stealing both time and property.In one case, an employee is accused of selling that property on Facebook Marketplace. The latest annual report on the tip line reported 650 allegations in 2024, an 83 per cent increase over the previous year. Many of the 328 tip
A twin-engine medevac jet crashed in a neighborhood in northeast Philadelphia Friday night, causing a fiery explosion, according to authorities and video from the scene.
A 28-year-old man avoided being seriously injured after his backpack blocked a swing from a machete during an attempted robbery Friday night, Winnipeg police say.Officers were called to the 200 block of Roseberry Street, between Portage and Ness avenues in the King Edward neighbourhood, around 11:45 p.m. with a report of the robbery. The man told police that as he was walking in the area, a person he didn't know approached him with a machete and demanded his property. Police said the victim bega