Man arrested over bomb threat on Taoiseach

A bomb threat was made on the home of Taoiseach Simon Harris at the end of June [PA Media]

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat made on the home of the Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister).

The threat was made in a phone call to a charity on 26 June.

Police searched the house but no device was found.

This is the third garda investigation into threats made against the Taoiseach Simon Harris and his family in the past three months.

Another threat, mentioning knives, was made against the Taoiseach on Instagram last weekend.

Reacting to the threat earlier this week, he said he would not be deterred from doing his job.