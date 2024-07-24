Man arrested over crash that left six people dead including two young girls

Poppie Roller, 11, is the only surviving member of her immediate family (Facebook)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a crash that killed six people including two young girls.

Poppie Roller, 11, is the only surviving member of her immediate family after Shannen Morgan, her partner Shane Roller, and their other daughters Lillie and Rubie, aged nine and four, died in the collision on a rural West Yorkshire road on Sunday afternoon.

Tributes have been paid to the “happy” young girls after the family’s Ford Focus car was involved in a crash with a motorbike on the A61 between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield at around 3.54pm.

Husband and wife Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, are the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died in the collision. The couple, who had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

Police investigating the incident arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Wednesday morning. He remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw a grey-coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

A fundraiser set up for Poppie, who was not in the car but “lost her whole world in an instant”, had reached more than £342,000 by Wednesday lunchtime.

Organiser Paul Hepple said Poppie has been staying with his family after the tragedy as she is best friends with his stepdaughter. However, the family friend revealed that she will soon be living with her “loving and capable” aunt, who will become her new guardian.

Mr Hepple also disclosed that the donations to the fundraiser will be put towards Poppie’s well-being, including her living expenses, education and any counselling. He added that some funds might be used for the funeral expenses for the 11-year-old’s family.

Expressing their gratitude for the “overwhelming” support from well-wishers, with more than 19,000 people now having donated to the fundraiser, Mr Hepple wrote: “I want to assure you that every penny will go directly to Poppie’s new guardian, her auntie.

“Poppie will be staying and living with her auntie, who is an amazing, loving, and capable guardian. She will be entirely responsible for managing the donations, ensuring that all funds are used for Poppie’s well-being, including her living expenses, education, and any counselling she may need.

“Additionally, some of the funds may be used for the funeral expenses for Poppie’s family if they choose to.

“Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support. Your contributions are making a significant difference in Poppie’s life, providing her with the stability and care she needs during this difficult time.”

Contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

