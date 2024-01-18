Man arrested over Daniel Khalife’s alleged escape from Wandsworth prison

Daniel Khalife pleaded not guilty to escaping Wandsworth prison and is due to go on trial later this year - Metropolitan Police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of helping Daniel Khalife allegedly escape Wandsworth prison last September.

The 24-year-old was arrested by detectives from the Met’s Counter Terror Command in east London and questioned before being bailed to a date in late April.

Mr Khalife, a former soldier in the British Army, allegedly broke out of the category B jail in south London on September 6 while on remand after being accused of terror offences.

He allegedly escaped by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry while working in the prison kitchens and was at large for three days before he was arrested on a canal towpath in Northolt.

The alleged escape led to a review of security at HMP Wandsworth, which was built in 1851 and houses more than 1,500 inmates.

It is understood the man who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender is not a member of prison staff or a former inmate at HMP Wandsworth,

Mr Khalife pleaded not guilty to escaping from prison and to three further charges and is due to stand trial in October.

‘Months of careful investigation’

Detective Chief Superintendent Gareth Rees, of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “This arrest follows months of careful investigation into the alleged escape and enquiries remain ongoing into this.

“We understand that there will be significant public and media interest in this arrest but with Khalife now charged and awaiting trial, it is extremely important that people do not report, comment or share information - including online - which could in any way prejudice these future court proceedings.”

As well as the alleged escape, Mr Khalife is accused of one offence under the Terrorism Act, one offence under the Official Secrets Act and one for allegedly planting a fake bomb at an RAF base.

He denies all the charges and is due to go on trial later this year.

