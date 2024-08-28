Man arrested over death of 23-year-old woman in Glasgow flat

Brodie MacGregor was found dead in a flat in the Springburn area of Glasgow.

Brodie MacGregor was found dead in a flat in the Springburn area of Glasgow. Photograph: Police Scotland/PA

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Scotland, police said.

Brodie MacGregor, 23, was pronounced dead inside a flat after emergency crews were called to an address in the Springburn area of Glasgow at about 10.15am on Monday.

Police had launched a murder investigation, called Operation Sesheta, after the results of a postmortem examination.

Earlier on Wednesday, detectives set up an online portal where members of the public can submit information.

There was an increased police presence on Elmvale Street after MacGregor’s death.

Police said they were particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 4.30am and 10.30am on Monday and saw anything suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Lynsey Watters, of the major investigation team, said an increased police presence would remain in the area while inquiries continued.

She added: “Our thoughts remain with Brodie’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“We are providing them with support as our investigation continues to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We would again urge anyone who may have any information to get in touch. Any information, no matter how small, could be vital in establishing what happened to Brodie.”

Police Scotland can also be contacted on the non-emergency number, 101.