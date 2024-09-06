Man arrested over death of mother of three missing for a year

Khasha Smith last made contact with friends or family in October

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a mother who has not been seen for almost a year.

Khasha Smith, 35, had was last seen on a FaceTime call with a friend on Oct 10 2023.

The mother of three, from Calder in Edinburgh, was reported missing on Jan 5 by her family.

Specialist officers began searching an area off the city’s Calder Road on Wednesday as part of the inquiry.

On Friday, police said a man aged 39 had been arrested in connection with her death and inquiries are ongoing.

Ms Smith’s body has not been found.

Her family have been made aware of developments and were said to be “devastated”.

‘Understandably devastated’

Det Chief Insp Bob Williamson, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Khasha’s family at this extremely difficult time – and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“They are understandably devastated and it is vital we get answers for them.

“Extensive inquiries remain ongoing to trace Khasha and I would again encourage anyone with any information regarding her disappearance to contact police, as a matter of urgency.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital, so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3915 of Jan 5.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.