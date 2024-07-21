Man arrested over four recent rapes in Manchester city centre

A man has been arrested in connection with four rapes in Manchester city centre dating back to February this year.

It is believed that whoever carried out the attacks "intoxicated men and women" before raping their victims and "then taking their personal items", Greater Manchester Police said.

The suspect, in his 40s, is in custody for questioning, the force added.

"These are truly horrific crimes," said Detective Superintendent Richard Hunt, force lead for rape and other sexual offences.

"Our specialist officers have been and are continuing to support those involved in these incidents, and we are doing all we can to provide the appropriate care that they need at this time."

He added: "No one should feel unsafe when walking the streets of Greater Manchester.

"We remain committed to achieving justice for all victims of rape and we do not tolerate any form of sexual violence in our communities.

"We urge anyone who has experienced sexual violence or abuse to please come forward and report it to us.

"Every report will be thoroughly investigated."