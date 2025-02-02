Lamduan Armitage death: Man arrested over 'Lady of the Hills' killing

Police investigating the killing of a Thai woman whose body was found in the Yorkshire Dales more than 20 years ago have arrested a 61-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The body of Lamduan Armitage was discovered by walkers in a stream at Sell Gill, near Pen-y-ghent, on 20 September 2004.

She was known as the Lady of the Hills for 15 years while her identity remained a mystery, until her parents saw a news report on the story and contacted police.

DNA testing confirmed the identity of the mother-of-three.

North Yorkshire Police said: "A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Lamduan Armitage in 2004. He remains in police custody for questioning."

The force urged the public and media to "refrain from speculation" about the case and respect the privacy of family members and people connected to it.

It comes about two years after cold case detectives visited Thailand in February 2023.