Man arrested over Mary Lou McDonald death threat

Mary Lou McDonald said a "sinister" threat was made against her online [PA Media]

A man has been arrested in connection with alleged threats to kill Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by officers from the Special Detective Unit in south Dublin on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Ms McDonald said she had reported a "sinister" threat to her life to police.

"Last night a threat to kill me was issued online," Ms McDonald posted on social media.

"The individual said he would shoot me dead."

Ms McDonald added the individual also "made a threat against a senior member of An Garda Síochána" - understood by BBC News NI to refer to Commissioner Drew Harris.