Man arrested after police found rocket launcher, 19 AR-15s
A Rancho Bernardo father, who is facing 13 felony charges after police found a rocket launcher, grenades, and a trove of other weapons inside his home, holds a secret government clearance.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Austin Frazier 27, and Kayla Frazier, 31, are charged with multiple counts of abuse
Daphne Fernandez has been charged with attempted murder in the presumed death of Sierra Hernandez, authorities say
The alleged victims of Arthur Fernandez III were between the ages of 2 and 3, authorities claim
Constance Marten is on trial at the Old Bailey with Mark Gordon, accused of the manslaughter of their daughter Victoria.
Pueblo Police in Colorado are hoping to confirm the safety of two children who went missing from the area in 2018 after finding remains in a storage unit.
A Rittman mother, Erica Stefanko, who was convicted on murder charges for the second time after an appeals court overturned her murder conviction in the death of Ashley Biggs was sentenced to life.
China has executed a couple for throwing two toddlers out of a high-rise apartment window, in a case that provoked nationwide outrage.
The convicted "That '70s Show" actor will be first eligible for parole in 2042 – when he's 66 The post Danny Masterson Moved to Maximum-Security California State Prison That Once Held Charles Manson appeared first on TheWrap.
A teenager “serial swatter” from California is believed to be responsible for hundreds of swatting incidents and bomb threats throughout the US according to a pretrial detention motion. Now he has been extradited to Florida to face charges for a swatting incident at a mosque, according to the Seminole County State Attorney’s Office.
Justin Mohn of Middletown Township was charged on Wednesday with first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse and possession of an instrument of crime in a Bucks County court, where a judge ordered to the 32-year-old to remain in custody, the district attorney's office said in a statement. On Tuesday evening, police went to the family's Middletown Township home after receiving a call from Mohn's mother. There they found Mohn's 68-year-old father Michael decapitated in a bathroom with a large amount of blood around him and a knife and machete in the bathtub, the prosecutor said.
He told the student he loved her, police say.
Myanmar authorities handed over 10 alleged cyber scam suspects to China, a move Beijing hailed as a "historic and significant" moment since launching a sweeping crackdown against online fraud last year. They were extradited to China on Tuesday and include six accused ringleaders of cybercrime gangs and four others who are considered "major criminal suspects", according to the Chinese Ministry of Public Security. The suspects include Bai Suocheng, former chairman of northern Myanmar's Kokang self
Canadian border officials made what they say is the largest narcotic seizure in Prairie history earlier this month.
The teen had run away from home in Massachusetts and was rescued 10 days later, federal officials said.
Jordan Willis is ‘facing his addiction head-on,’ according to a family source, who described the the deaths of his friends an ‘enormous wakeup call’
The woman at the center of the case said Ronnie Goldy, a former commonwealth’s attorney, helped her frequently in her court cases. She then felt pressure to send him explicit messages.
"We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza," shared the Auburn Police Department
In court Monday, prosecutors showed video of Jennifer and James Crumbley's interview with police hours after the school shooting
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details.A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded more than $2.3 million to a Victoria man who claimed he was sexually abused by a retired teacher suggested as a tutor through his elementary school.The teacher — Gary Redgate — died in July 2023, leaving his estate on the hook for damages, which include money for pain, suffering and the loss of future earnings for the victim, known as HN.Justice Simon Coval tallied the $2.3 million award after hearing testimon