Man arrested after police officer shot with crossbow while responding to reports of stabbing

A police officer has been shot in the leg with a crossbow during an incident in High Wycombe.

Police say the incident took place as the officer was responding to reports of a man in his 60s suffering a stab wound in the Buckinghamshire town.

A 54-year-old man, from High Wycombe, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Thames Valley Police say he has been taken to hospital under police supervision with potentially life-changing injuries after he was shot by an armed police officer.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Metcalfe said: "Police officers attended and one was shot in the leg with a crossbow. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

"Our thoughts are with the injured officer and we are doing everything to support him and his colleagues, as well as all others affected by the incident within the force.

"The assault victim has also been taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Our thoughts are with him as well."

Read more UK news from Sky News

Two women in their 80s target Magna Carta

Northern Lights visible in England and Wales

He continued: "We are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

"There is a large police presence in the area as a result but there is no ongoing threat to the wider public. Anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed police officer."

The force has made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the incident.